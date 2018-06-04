Davenport School Board talks bell times and closing school options

Two big changes could be coming to the Davenport School District.

The first, is bell times the district uses. Under a plan that will be voted on at next Monday's Meeting, most high schools will move back 24 minutes and start at 8:35 a.m. elementary students will move back to 8 a.m. from 7:35 a.m. and intermediate students will move back to a 9:10 a.m. start time.

The changes will take place next year, if the plan passes.

Parents and staff are encouraged to provide feedback by emailing the school district directly at feedback@davenportschools.org.

At Monday's Committee of the Whole Meeting, officials said changing bell times would save the district $300,000, their goal was to save $500,000.

They'll save that money through transportation costs, changing the number of buses from 80 to 75 routes and putting more kids on each bus.

The plan will be voted on at the board meeting next week, Supt. Dr. Art Tate says there is no room for adjustment for this plan. Each route and start/finish time has been put together with the help of an outside company.

"The plan is the plan, either we go with this one or we don't," he said after the meeting.

The board also discussed closing a school under the Vision 2020 Plan.

Five total options are on the table, the newest includes closing Buffalo Elementary and not a high school in the district.

Each option would save the district over $1 million dollars, though it is unclear how much the Buffalo Elementary option will cost at this time.

You can view each option here.

The district will hold a forum for parents on Tuesday June 12th to discuss the options. Dr. Tate says feedback has been mixed so far.

"Generally people don't like change," he said. "You only to hear from people who don't want you to do what you're proposing. So, in general it's 'keep things as they are, we're happy, don't make changes."

When it comes to closing a school, the board must make a decision on which school to close by Sept. 10th, it will then be voted on in November. If passed, the chosen school will be closed starting the 2019-2020 school year.