Davenport School Board talks potential Vision 2020 changes, solar panels

Members of the Davenport School Board discussed changes to one of the five school closing options on the table for the

The idea would affect the closure of Monroe Elementary School.

A new idea would shift Smart Elementary to K-8 to house all of the students from Monroe if that school was chosen to close.

School Board Member Allison Beck thought of the adjustment a few weeks ago, it was presented to the board and discussed Monday Night.

Supt. Dr. Art Tate is still figuring out exact numbers when it comes to cost savings, but estimates it will be around 800,000 dollars. The current option that involves closing Monroe will save the district $1.36 million. That plan involves closing Monroe and making all intermediate schools 7th and 8th grade. Smart would become a K-6 school.

The proposed change to make Smart K-8 will keep children in the neighborhood, Smart and Monroe are only a few blocks away from each other. Supt. Tate estimated about 125 other kids would have to leave Smart to go to other schools.

"When we went through the closure of JB Young, we had to ship all of those students somewhere," said Board President Ralph Johanson. "It is just a very trying and challenging process. It creates a degree of chaos for those students."

The board also discussedputting up solar panels at 14 different schools in the district. The plan discussed the most involves a power purchase agreement with Tri-City Electric.

That plan would cost the district around 5 million dollars, they currently have budgeted for 3 million for the project from PPEL and SAVE funds, which are designed for capital improvements and upgrades.

If passed, that agreement would save the Davenport District $301,480 in the first year and $9,351,700 over 20 years.

