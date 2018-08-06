Davenport School Board to consider revised Vision 2020 plans

At the Aug. 6 school board meeting, members will hear two revised plans for Vision 2020. One of those plans excludes closing a school.

According to a letter written by Supt. Dr. Art Tate on Aug. 1, Plan A and Plan B have new reductions and changes. The biggest difference between the two is Plan B removes closing a school from the cost savings plan in the school year 2019-2020.

Supt. Tate wrote he recommends Plan A, “if the board doesn’t want to keep considering the possibility of closing a school in the future. If the board selects Plan B, there is no guarantee that a school closure will not have to be considered in the future.”

The changes are based on board discussions, public forums and recommendations received through several means, according to the letter.

New proposed changes include a five percent reduction in department and school site budgets, increasing class sizes by one student in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, and a three percent reduction in department budgets in 2019-2020 and 2020-2121, among other things.

Both plans also include the elimination of increased walk zones for elementary schools and removal of the use of insurance holidays after the school year 2020-2021. Consultants will be at the Aug. 6 board meeting to review why insurance holidays are being taken off.

The Committee of the Whole meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Jim Hester Board Room at the district achievement service center on Brady Street.

