Davenport School District announces three public forums to discuss Vision 2020

The Davenport Community School District has announced the dates and locations for three public forums in regards to the Vision 2020 plan.

The school district's 5-year plan to restructure its facilities and finances while continuing to provide the best possible education for its students.

Wednesday, May 9: 6 - 7:30 p.m. @ Kahler Auditorium at Central High School.

Tuesday, June 12: 6 - 7:30 p.m. @ West High School Auditorium.

Wednesday, Sept. 12: 6 - 7:30 p.m. @ North High School Auditorium.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend. For more information regarding Vision 2020, please go to their website. For app users, we have that link listed below. For website users we have that listed to the right of this article.