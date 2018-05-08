Vision 2020: Davenport School District proposes additional options to closing schools

Monday night, the superintendent for Davenport Community School District introduced additional options of school closures for Vision 2020. Vision 2020 is a five-year plan outlining what the district hopes to accomplish; but with budget problems, the plan includes the possibility of closing schools. Now, more options are on the table.

Here are the three additional options provided by the school district:

1. Close one of the District’s three large high schools, leaving 2 high schools with 10th, 11th, and 12th grades; 5 intermediate schools with grades 7, 8, and 9; and 18 elementary K-6 schools with the addition of preschool where space allows. The closed high school would be repurposed or sold.

2. Implement a Pre K or K-6 elementary model district-wide. Move 7-8 grade students from Williams Intermediate to Smart, Sudlow, Walcott, and Wood Intermediate Schools. Adams K-6 students would move to the Williams facility and the Adams facility will be repurposed or sold.

3. Students attending Washington Elementary will attend McKinley, Garfield, Madison, or Eisenhower Schools. Buchanan students will attend Fillmore, Harrison, or Truman schools. Buchanan and Washington facilities will be repurposed or sold.

4. Convert all elementary schools to Pre K or Kindergarten through 6th grade. All current intermediate schools will become 7 and 8th grade. Monroe School will be vacated and the current Smart building will become Pre K through 6th grade. Seventh and eighth grade students will attend Williams, Sudlow, and Walcott. The Monroe school building will be repurposed on sold.

With additional options presented, parents are still concerned about closing schools in their community. Karrie Heaton, the PTA President for Washington Elementary, says closing schools is not the best option. “For like the Smart students, the Monroe students. If you close Smart now some of those students who might not have to go very far to get to school now have to walk a mile to the bus, who's to say they're even going to go?”

Likewise, the district’s enrollment has steadily dropped over the last 27 years. According to the district’s Vision 2020 plan, since 1991 the district has lost nearly 2,300 students. By 2023, the district projects it’ll lose another 600 students.

John De Taeye has taken a special interest in the district. He runs the Save J.B. Young School Save Our District Facebook page. “If we're going to grow as a city, one of the first things families look at is the stability of the school district.”

Recently, the district was hit by the state for inequities in special education and minority students. De Taeye believes this is one of the reasons enrollment has decreased. “So we have a school district that's treating people differently and a school district that's declining in enrollment and a school district that is closing schools. All of us know that we're much better than all of that.”

As for the possibilities of closing schools, both John De Taeye and Karrie Heaton believe the district could have been more open from the beginning of the process, rather than at the end.

The district is holding four public forums over the coming months. Those dates and times are listed below.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Central High School

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 6 p.m. at West High School

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 6 p.m. at North High School

Dr. Art Tate, the district’s superintendent was unavailable to meet with TV-6 at the time of publication. TV-6 will sit down with Dr. Tate Wednesday where he’ll address the additional options on the table. We will update this article then.

