Davenport School District to hold School Board candidate forum

Davenport School Board Elections are set for Tuesday, September 12.

There are three open seats and six candidates running.

Allison Beck

Rodney Blackwell

Elliott Grier

Bruce Potts

Clyde Mayfield

David Reke

The district will hold a forum for the candidates on Thursday, August 17.

The forum will be held in the Jim Hester Board Room in the district's Achievement Service Center (1606 Brady St.) at 5:30 p.m.

On election day, voters can head to the polls from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more information on where to vote head to the Scott County Auditor's Website