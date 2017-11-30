Davenport School Districts sees decline in enrollment

The Davenport school district is facing its third year of decreasing enrollment.

Once a year, the school counts students to see home many they have compared to the same time the previous year.

Since around the same time last year, the district has lost 2,400 students due to circumstances such as graduation, drop-outs, and families moving. Over the same period, 2,200 students enrolled.

“When you start to see a decrease the first question you ask is why is there a decrease,” said Anderson Rascher, who works with enrollment numbers in the district.

The break down shows 166 students left the district for a neighboring one in Scott County. But Anderson Rascher says that is a small number compared to those who are moving.

“We had 606 students leave the district because they moved out of state.”

Anderson Rascher says it is an interesting dilemma.

“You know a lot of this is out of our control that people move,” she said.

Of course, she said, there is always room for improvement, but right now the focus is to highlight the district’s strong-points.

“So if people are moving we want them to move into Davenport and how do we do that and reach them,” she said.

Anderson Rascher says the district is working with local realtors by asking them to hand out packets that show off Davenport Schools.

And although they're looking at a downward trend, Anderson Rascher says there is no need to panic.

“I do like what our director of operations said that you know we’re not going to decline to zero enrollment, and his projections are we’re going to level off and start to increase,” Anderson Rascher said.

The district could not provide a definitive timeline of when they believe enrollment will level out.

With a decrease in enrollment by 272 students the district does lose ten percent of its budget.

“Each student is approximately $6,500,” said Anderson Rascher. “When you look at 200 students at $6,500 that does impact your budget.”