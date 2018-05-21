Davenport School board adds new ‘closing a school’ option

District high schools are safe. But rural elementary schools are now targets.

On Monday night, Davenport Community School District board members discussed Vision 2020. The superintendent had four questions he wanted addressed: Do board members support Vision 2020, do they support closing a school, what other options would they like to explore and what additional information are they interested in.

Overall, board members agreed Vision 2020 is something they do support but there are specific topics they would like further addressed before they vote on them. Some of those things include closing a school and bell times.

What they are not open to is closing a high school. Five of the seven board members said they would absolutely not vote to close a high school. Board members Bruce Potts and Ralph Johanson are said they were willing to explore the option. But little support, Supt. Dr. Arthur Tate said he would get rid of the option so board members could explore a more supported solution.

With that, Supt. Tate asked what other options the board might want to explore. Each board member offered some amount of support to explore closing a rural Scott County elementary school.

“We have three schools that are barely at 50 percent capacity,” said board member Julie DeSalvo. “I am proposing that we close Blue Grass Elementary a strict 50/50 split.”

According to DeSalvo, Blue Grass Elementary is at 51.9 percent capacity, Buffalo Elementary is at 54.4 percent capacity and Walcott Elementary is at 50 percent capacity. Under her suggested proposal, 150 kids from Blue Grass would go to each of the other schools.

This comes as some parents from the rural Scott County area revived a push for their own district called “West Scott.” Board Vice-President Linda Hayes says she would explore going further, and closing all three schools.

“And let them work it out, if they want to purchase a building or however they chose to do it,” she said of the “West Scott” enthusiasts. “If they want out, I would allow them out.”

Other board members cautioned this is not the first time a group like this has formed in the rural area. They also cautioned there could be financial ramifications and would further reduce the district's population, if they were to let go of the Buffalo, Blue Grass and Walcott schools.

Supt. Tate also cautioned creating a new school district would take a substantial amount of time and could not be done in a year.

Here is the final outcome for closing a school that is being considered by district board members:

1. Closing Monroe Elementary

2. Closing Buchan Elementary and Washington Elementary

3. Closing Adams Elementary

4. Closing Blue Grass Elementary

