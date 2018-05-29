Davenport School board seeks further input on special education

Davenport Community Schools tabled the approval of its District Developed Special Education Plan Tuesday night.

Board President Ralph Johanson said he received several emails complaining about the availability of the document ahead of the May 29 meeting.

It was posted under the ‘Special Education’ tab on the district website. At least four parents indicated during public forum that school administration had previously stated the document would be more readily available accessible to parents ahead of a vote.

“We were informed that the final draft would be put online in June,” said parent Megan Long. “We as a council discussed that when it was ready, it would easily be found on the front page of the website.”

On April 25, a Special Education Advisory Committee meeting was held. There, some parents AEA members and district administration, among others, offered input on the District Developed Service Delivery Plan for Special Education.

According to district documents, it is a comprehensive plan outfling a full continuum of services designed to address the needs of students with disabilities.

The plan is reviewed every five years. According to the district, the team that reviewed the plan recommended no changes be made. The decision came two days after a special education audit on the district was released by the state. It found seven areas where the district’s special education services were out of compliance.

According to the district, following the Advisory Commute meeting, the plan was made public. But parents involved in the process say they had no idea.

“Myself, along with all of the other parents that were present, did not agree with the plan, and we were not told that that plan was being made public after that meeting on the 25th of April,” said parent Catarina Bolton.

Both Bolton and Long’s names were among the names written in the document stating they attended the April 25 advisory meeting. And they, along with others, wanted to make clear they do not agree with keeping the plan the way it is.

“For public record, I would like to say that I do not agree with the plan and I do not give my consent to be related to the plan showing that I gave approval to that plan,” Bolton said.

“I just hope to make the very clear point that if you have a special education plan, and that is your plan for the last five years, and you find yourself in violation of federal law in multiple areas, do you keep that plan, or do you ask the community what on earth is going on and get a new plan,” questioned parent Kari Dugan.

Parents of Special Education students say there needs to be better communication with school administration.

“People were scrambling all day, myself and some in the crowd, to inform others of decisions that were trying to be made that were being made discretely,” Long said.

“The [Special Education Advisory Committee], as other parents have said, is an ideal example of the way that parents are treated by this administration,” Dugan said.

Administrators were not at the Tuesday night meeting. School Board President Ralph Johanson says he wants more clarification before a vote and is not aware of any ticking timeline on approval of a new plan.

