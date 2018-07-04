Davenport Schools gets approval for security upgrades

Davenport Schools is getting security upgrades thanks to a decision by a State Budget Review Committee.

Tuesday afternoon, the committee approved Superintendent Dr. Art Tate's request to use more than $1 million in reserve funds to hire more security personnel.

The money will be used in the 2018-2019 to hire a district security specialist, two additional school resources officers and 18 additional campus security supervisors.

The money is only good for one year. The district will need to spend this school year figuring out how to continue funding those positions in the future.