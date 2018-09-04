Davenport Schools gives update on special education audit

Davenport community schools held 599 individualized education plan meetings this summer. There are 1,100 that still need to be conducted.

Individualized education plans are granted for students with disabilities. They are supposed to be revisited every three years to make sure the student is getting the best education the district can provide. A special education audit in April revealed the district’s IEP were not in compliance with federal regulations, among several other areas.

These were the areas cited as systematic noncompliance issues:

1. Placement Decisions

2. Prior Written Notice to Parents

3. Disproportionality

4; Services for students with Behavior Needs

5. Removals and Suspension

6. Evaluation Procedures, including Initial Evaluations

7. Seclusion and Restraint, as applied to students with disabilities

Over the summer, the district began to work towards compliance. An implementation adviser, Sandy Schmidt, is working with the district to oversee its updates. She says it will not be an easy process.

“It's overwhelming for the district as far as the amount of work, the amount of students that need to be reevaluated,” Schmidt said.

“We just need to make sure that students land softly and safely wherever they end up, but we also need to make sure that teachers are tooled up to be able to meet their need,” she continued.

She says the district will work closely with families and community support organizations as they move forward in this process.

The audit also detailed disproportionality across both special education and general education students.

A higher percentage of minority students are being removed, suspended or expelled from school compared to white students.

Supt. Art Tate says over the summer he met with schools to work on a district-wide removal procedure. The district is also working with a poverty task force and national experts on fixing disproportionality.

You can take a closer look at how the district is addressing the special education audit here.

