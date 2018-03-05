Davenport Schools looking at $20 million in cuts

Davenport Community Schools needs to reduce its spending over the next five years.

According to Superintendent Art Tate, the district has seen a decline in enrollment over the past ten years which means less money from the state.

“The way we get increases in money from our state is our enrollment, so when we lose students, we lose money,” Tate said. “So we have to look for about $20 million over the next five years in order to keep up with the enrollment losses.”

A lot of suggestions have been put on the table. School consolidation, staff reductions and start time changes are all in the five-year reduction plan laid out by district administration.

“But it’s gonna change every year,” Tate cautioned. “This is just a plan to start with.”

Discussions about possibly moving Monroe Elementary into Smart Intermediate will begin towards the end of this school year. The plan would turn Smart Intermediate into a pre-k through sixth-grade school. Seventh and eighth-grade students would move to existing intermediate schools.

Tate said during a Committee of the Whole meeting on March 5, public hearings on this, as well as changes to school start times, can be expected come May or June.

“This isn’t going to be done suddenly,” he told the school board about consolidating Monroe. “I’m not gonna come to a meeting and recommend you vote on. It takes a long time.”

Also detailed in the five-year plan is reducing teaching staff by more than 50 and administrative staff by less than five. The district says they have around 1,500 teachers and 50 administrative personnel.

“The staff is the most expensive thing we have,” Tate said. “It’s about 80 percent of our budget, and so because of the loss of enrollment we need fewer teachers and also we’re increasing class sizes a little bit in the elementary school and that’s the way that we get our teacher cuts.”

Tate says no pink slips will be given to reduce the teaching staff. The district expects this to happen through attrition.

Not included in those staff reduction numbers are early retirement incentives, but those are included in the potential savings.

At the forefront of the board’s minds is the 2018-2019 budget. That needs to be finalized by April 15. A vote for that is scheduled for the beginning of April.

