Davenport Schools receive commitment help kids in need

The Davenport Kiwanis announced their continued support for the Davenport Community School District with a commitment to the Opportunity for All initiative. The Kiwanis pledged $5,000 per year for the next five years to help less fortunate students participate in programs or activities that their parents can't afford.

This Opportunity for All program is a partnership with the District, the 180 Zone, and the Davenport Schools Foundation. According to organizers, the funds will be used to help bridge the "opportunity gap" for students who are missing opportunities due to poverty.

Monroe Elementary School Principal Ben Driscoll gave an example of a student wanted to join the wrestling team but couldn't afford the required equipment. The boy was able to practice, but wasn't able to compete without the proper shoes. In this example, Driscoll says the initiative was able to help by purchasing new shoes for the boy.

Officials say Opportunity for All will be a resource to help educators bridge the gap for students in need.