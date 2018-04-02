Davenport Schools says security plan will cost $1.5 million

Davenport Community Schools is looking to increase security through the district. But the superintendent says it comes at a cost the district cannot afford.

“I can’t do this an also educate properly,” said Supt. Art Tate.

He says the planned upgrades to school safety would cost around $1.5 million each year. The school is currently working on “Vision 2020,” a plan that will cut $20 million over the next five years.

“So I’m looking for a way to do this and I’ve asked legislators and the governor to find a way,” Tate said.

He says the school has plenty of reserve funds that could be used. But right now, Iowa law does not allow him to pull money from there for school security.

“The legislator I’ve asked to pass a bill to allow me or any other district that has the reserve funds to use them for these security measures,” Tate said.

Monday, April 2, Tate is presenting safety upgrades to the school board. Some of those upgrades include hiring a security specialist, four additional school resources officers and more caseworkers.

“What we’re trying to do is to make sure that we’re prepared for anything that happens in our school system,” Tate said.

The Davenport School Board committee of the whole is meeting at 5:30 p.m.

