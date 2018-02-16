Davenport Schools text confuses parents, no early dismissal

A text message sent to parents in the Davenport School District has some scratching their heads. The text was received around 10:50 a.m. on Friday morning and says schools will have a two hour early release due to inclement weather.

"The Davenport Community Schools will have a two hour early release today due to inclement weather conditions."

According to KWQC Meteorologist Kevin Phelps, the First Alert Forecast has sunny skies with breezy and cold temperatures, but not inclement weather.

We reached out to Davenport School Officials. Spokesperson Dawn Saul tell us the text was an accident and that schools will let out at normal time. She says parents were sent an updated text with correct information.

To repeat, school will let out at normal time today in Davenport.