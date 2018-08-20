Davenport Schools to vote on cost-savings plan

The Davenport School Board spent Monday night debating if school consolidation would move forward in its cost-savings plans.

For several months, the board has considered closing a school for the 2019-2020 school year. The district has been working on a plan to save around $20 million dollars over five years. The estimated cost-savings of closing a school in 2019-2020 was around $1.3 million dollars.

But the board has been hesitant to move forward with that plan.

Two weeks ago, Superintendent Art Tate gave board members two possible 5-year cost-savings plans to present to the School Budget Review Committee for consideration. One included closing a school in 2019-2020, the other did not.

At the conclusion of that meeting, the school board president said he believed the board did not want to move forward with consolidation, but later he heard from board members that was not exactly true. The confusion lead to the Monday, Aug. 20, special call school board meeting.

There it was determined that the board was split 4-3 on possible consolidation in 2021-2022.

School Board Member Allison Beck proposed the district spend the next few years exploring a k-8 district model and consolidate schools in 2021-2022. This means school board members would vote to send a cost-savings plan to the School Budget Review Committee which would include the projective savings of closing one or more schools in 2021-2022.

Board Members Bruce Potts, Linda Hayes and Ralph Johansen agreed with Becks proposal. Members Daniel Gosa, Clyde Mayfield and Julie DeSalvo did not.

Those in opposition say closing a school needs to be a last resort. They say they would like to review the district’s actual cost-savings each year. District administrators are currently working to get estimated savings from this past school year, 2017-2018.

The school district must send a cost-savings plan to the School Budget Review Committee by Sept. 1. This means the school board must vote on the plan at their next regular board meeting scheduled next Monday, Aug. 27.

Board President Johansen says he expects the plan the board will vote on next week to include projected cost-savings from school consolidation in 2021-2022.

