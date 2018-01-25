Davenport Sterilite plant now hiring

Sterilite is looking to fill positions for its massive new plant now under construction in northwest Davenport.

The two-million-square-foot facility, roughly twice the size of NorthPark Mall, is being built near Northwest Boulevard and I-80 and expected to be finished by late summer.

Sterilite’s website has a string of available positions listed: Shippers, building maintenance mechanics, machine maintenance mechanics, material handlers, assistant machine maintenance supervisor, lead process technician, occupational health nurse and technical support manager.

The listings emphasize the positions are for “local candidates only” and indicate there is no assistance for moving expenses.

The listings do not specify pay amounts, saying an employee will receive “a starting rate commensurate with your experience.”

Sterilite said in early 2017 that its Davenport facility will create 500 jobs within five years of operation, 400 of which would pay between $12 and $16 per hour and the rest at least $18.75 an hour.

The employment recruiting website Glassdoor estimates Sterilite’s average pay for building maintenance mechanic and machine maintenance mechanic to be $49,000 annually.

The Davenport job listings say the positions include “Sterilite's excellent benefit program that includes paid vacation time, health insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), dental, vision and life and AD&D insurance, short-term disability, 401(k) retirement plan with a match, product discounts, and educational reimbursements.”

The postings say applicants should apply online and not call the company.

Sterilite is the largest plastics housewares company in North America.

In December, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel told KWQC, “An employer like Sterilite, that’s a once-in-a-career moment, a once in a community moment.”

Interested applicants may apply by clicking here.