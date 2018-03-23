Davenport Toys R Us begins liquidation sale

(KWQC) - The Toys R Us in Davenport has begun its liquidation sale.

Signs are posted outside of the store saying everything in the store is up to 30% off as they are going out of business.

(NBC) - Just last week the giant toy retailer announced that it would close all of its remaining 735 stores nationwide.

Shoppers looking to cash in should act fast as inventory is expected to move out quickly.

Prices are likely to be slashed about 30% in the beginning with deeper discounts in the coming weeks, all purchases are final.

Toys R Us gift cards and endless earnings e-gift cards will be honored until April 20, but they will no longer accept coupons.

The liquidation sales are expected to be completed by the end of June.