Davenport USPS workers suffer winter weather injuries

At least six postal workers in Davenport have been injured this winter season.

Ice is the biggest concern right now. The snow may be melting, but when the sun goes down much of that turns back into ice.

USPS is asking people to salt their sidewalks and any path which leads to a mailbox.

“Anytime that we lose a carrier it affects our productivity with getting the mail delivered, but we do not want to inconvenience any of the customers,” said Davenport Postmaster Anthony Harris. “We don't want to create any hardships for them, but in order to do that we have to have cooperation on clearing the walks.”

“If you have painted stairs or stairs that are accented in any way we ask that you have some kind of slip treads on them so it keeps the carrier from falling because those that are painted become extremely slippery,” he added.

Those who are unable to clear the ice from the path to the mailbox do run the risk of not having their mail delivered.

