Davenport ZBA votes against 5-story building in The East Village

A proposed five story mixed use building will not be going on the corner of River Drive and Mound Streets.

The original plan was to have 48 apartments on top of mixed use retail on the first floor.

The problem? that five story building is two stories higher than the allowed three stories in The East Village due to Davenport City Code.

Thursday Afternoon, the Davenport Zoning Board of Adjustments heard the request from developer Gregg Ontiveros and ultimately voted against the property.

Ontiveros says the property must be five stories, instead of three, so he can have a reasonable return on investment. Due to the unstable soil conditions, contractors say the foundation will cost the same for both three and five stories.

City staff is required to vote yes or no using 8 different characteristics. The city says the two findings the building fails to meet is that the developer doesn't show that a five story building will make a reasonable return. Plus, it doesn't fit the characteristics of the neighborhood.

The main sticking point for neighbors was that the building would be out of place in the historic district.

"It's his property. He should be able to build what he wants on it, but within the ordinances that were established," one man spoke up during the meeting.

"It deserves better than to become a giant point on the sun dial with a building five stories tall that will block the sun on Mound Street again," another lady said.

Dozens showed up to support the project, when asked to stand by Attorney Greg Jager they clearly outnumbered those against the project.

Those who came to the podium in favor say it will bring more to the village.

"I think it's going to do nothing but bring more money to the village. It will bring more development as well and more people as a destination," one speaker said.

Ultimately, the ZBA voted that the project did not fit into the eight characteristics needed to override the ordinance.

With that no vote, Ontiveros says the project is ultimately dead.

"Without doing it this way," he said. "This is my last run at it. We'll probably just have to sell the property."

