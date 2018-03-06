Davenport and Bettendorf mayors travel to Washington D.C. Tuesday

As part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, the mayors of both Davenport and Bettendorf are heading to Washington Tuesday.

The City of Davenport says they're meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Congressmen and financial experts about future infrastructure projects.

Mayor Frank Klipsch made a similar visit in January. He was invited to the White House along with other mayors from across the U.S.

According to Davenport officials: "...the MRCTI delegation will follow up on the groundwork from the visit earlier in the year and express its priorities to elected officials."

It's unclear when the delegation will return.

