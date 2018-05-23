Davenport and Rock Island emergency officials set up car seat inspections for month of June

Parents and caregivers will be able to get their car seats checked out by area firefighters beginning in June.

The Davenport Fire Department, Medic EMS and the Rock Island Fire Department are joining together to help ensure safety to children in car seats. Anyone wanting to have their car seats checked out can go to one of the below stations for inspections in the month of June.

Saturday, June 9. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Rock Island Fire Department's Sation #3

1601 30th Street

Rock Island, Illinois

309-732-2800

Saturday, June 16. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Medic EMS

100 South 14th Avenue

Eldridge, Iowa

563-285-8700

Saturday, June 23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Davenport Fire Departments Central House

331 Scott Street

Davenport, Iowa

563-326-7906

If caregivers are unable to attend one of the above events, you're encouraged to call and schedule an appointment. You can also call to see if a technician is on duty.