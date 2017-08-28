Davenport animal shelter asks for public's help fostering displaced Harvey pets

People aren't the only ones who have lost their homes due to the flooding across the Texas coastal area. Their furry friends are scrambling for dry ground as well.

The Kings Harvest Animal Shelter is asking for help from Quad Cities residents in fostering cats and dogs that have been displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey. The Davenport shelter said in a Facebook post on Sunday that they and other shelters across the country have received requests for them to take dogs that have been rescued from the flooding.

However, Kings Harvest has limited space and won't be able to accept many dogs unless QCA residents are willing to help foster the animals.

The shelter said in their post that they will provide foster homes with the necessary supplies to take in the dogs.

"We provide all supplies needed! Dog food, bed, treats, toys, puppy pads etc. We've got it! You supply a temporary home and Love!" Kings Harvest said in their post.

Anyone who is interested in fostering displaced Harvey animals is encouraged to visit the shelter and apply to become a foster home. Kings Harvest is located at 2504 West Central Park Ave in Davenport. They're open daily 10 am to 5 pm. The shelter is closed Thursdays and Sundays.