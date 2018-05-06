Davenport announces added flood preparations

Flooding along the Mississippi will impact traffic come Monday morning.

Due to a forecasted crest of 17.8 feet on Thursday, Davenport will be closing River Drive between Iowa and Perry Streets at 9 a.m. Public works crews will install a flood barrier.

The detour for eastbound River Drive between Iowa and Perry is Division Street to 3rd Street, to River Drive. The westbound detour is 4th Street to Division Street, to Rockingham Road, to River Drive.

Additional lane reductions will be placed in various low points along River Drive as the water level rises.

