Davenport announces road closures for Bix

The City of Davenport is busy opening Brady Street, putting up temporary "No Parking" signs, and cleaning streets ahead of the weekend's Bix events.

Work on the Brady Street sewer and resurfacing project will be suspended starting Wednesday and will resume on Monday.

No parking will begin as early as 12:01 am Thursday, July 27th on some downtown streets.

Parking ramps and some lots will be available for parking.

You can find more information at the link attached to this article.