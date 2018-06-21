Davenport apartment flooding aftermath

Lower level apartments in the Woodland Apartment complex are being treated and dried out after tons of water took over several units yesterday evening.

Humidity and mold are a major concern for those who live in the complex. Some had to go spend the night somewhere else over night because their units were unlivable. A lot have returned home today - moving belongings for the time being to storage sheds, or even to the homes of family and friends. Tenants say the building has been flooded before, but one man we talked to said this time was far worse.

"When it does happen, you got to have extra precautions," said tenant Kenneth Berry Sr. "If it rained tonight, I'd put a rug down here in front of the door so it won't come in again. That's the only thing I can see happening as far as right now. As far as the back rooms, I can't do anything about that but put down towels."

Towels and rugs are hanging all over the bannisters surrounding the apartment courtyard, and local carpet cleaners have been coming in and out trying to help dry the damp units.