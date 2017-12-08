Davenport appealing reinstatement of fired fire chief

The city of Davenport is appealing the reinstatement of its fired fire chief.

Chief Lynn Washburn was let go July 27. City documents have said she's "unsuitable or unfit" for continued employment, but city officials have not provided more specifics. The city's Civil Service Commission granted Washburn's request Nov. 8 to be returned to a position in line with a district chief, the position she'd held at the Rockford (Illinois) department before Davenport hired her in 2011.

The city appeal filed Nov. 28 in Scott County District Court says putting Washburn in such a position would be contrary to Iowa law and state Supreme Court precedent.