Davenport artists finish mural at The Center

It's done! Two former Davenport Central students used their creative talents to make a new mural on the side of The Center at Brady and 14th Streets.

A few years ago, three groups were scheduled to collaborate on the design but it was never finished. Over the past two weeks, two artists painted a new design.

"A lot of people come here, and what it will end up looking like--it's going to bring a lot of people to the community because it's going to look cool," said former Devenport Central High School student Janice Maddox.