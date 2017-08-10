Davenport artists hope to bring community together with refreshed mural

Two former Davenport Central students are using their creative talents to make a new mural. The mural is on the side of The Center just off Brady Street.

A few years ago, three groups were scheduled to collaborate on the design but it was never finished. Now, two artists are hoping to bring the community together through their design.

"A lot of people come here, and what it will end up looking like--it's going to bring a lot of people to the community because it's going to look cool," said former Devenport Central High School student Janice Maddox.

As for the design, it's a secret for now. They hope to finish the mural by next week.