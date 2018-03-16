Davenport boy looks to repeat his near perfect March Madness bracket

Schuyler Weber is a Davenport 9-year-old who finished in the 98th percentile of ESPN's Tournament Challenge last year.

The year before that he finished in the top 93 percent.

"Either he's very lucky or he's really smart," says his babysitter Kris Schneff. "We haven't decided which one."

Weber loves when he gets his picks right.

"He doesn't like it when he loses, but he likes it when he wins," adds Schneff.

Last year, Weber correctly guessed three of the four Final Four teams. His national champion selection was a bit off because he chose the SMU Mustangs.

Already in this year's tournament, he's got a few wrong guesses too.

"I picked Arizona over Buffalo, because Buffalo's not that good," Weber says.

Still, he's already made quite a few correct picks.

"I picked Alabama because I wanted to go with an upset," explains Weber. "I picked Texas A&M over Providence because I thought they would play harder."

He's quick to choose teams based off their names alone.

"I picked Gonzaga because I don't even know who the 3 seed team is," Weber jokes.

His Final Four selections are Cincinnati, Michigan, Purdue, and Kansas with the Jayhawks winning it all.

"I have Kansas winning the 'natty' 98-96," he says.

Weber says he hopes to one day becomes a NBA basketball player.