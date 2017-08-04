Davenport business offers reward in burned dog case

A horrible case of animal cruelty has prompted a Davenport business to offer a reward for information on the capture of the person responsible.

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities says that a $5,000 reward has been posted by a Davenport business, Janda Motors. The reward was posted "for information which leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this cruel act".

Officials say the reward will be posted for 90 days and will include an additional pay out by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities where you can remain anonymous.

If you have information concerning this crime, call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you'll receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

