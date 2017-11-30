Davenport businesses, library expect more activity to downtown following Scott Community College expansion

Scott Community College will open its urban campus in downtown Davenport beginning in January.

This means 1500 students will take classes closer to local businesses.

Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter says the move will fundamentally change the core of downtown.

"I think it's part of a really great positive change that's been happening in downtown for a long time now," Carter says.

The city has seen changes for several years.

"It's a huge improvement," Carter believes. "One I think we should all take a great amount of pride in."

The Davenport Public Library has formed a partnership with the school. Scott Community College will provide extra funding for two part-time staff positions to allow for extended hours for all patrons.

"They're going to use them more for a collaborative workspaces, for study spaces," Davenport Public Library Director Amy Groskopf. "They'll want a good wi-fi connection and places to plug in."

Across the street, business owners hope to benefit from the influx of patrons.

"We're already getting a lot of traffic from the library," says Oh So Sweet Owner Tiphanie Cannon. "With the students we'll expect even more."

Cannon believes there can be a ripple effect in the downtown economy.

"Everytime a different business opens, it's like another one will come along," she says. "Then when that one opens up, another one will come along."

The Khal Building is the next phase to the project. It will be renovated into a dorm for students.

The Davenport Public Library hours will not take effect until April.