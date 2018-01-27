RAGBRAI announces 2018 route will end in Davenport

The 2018 Register's Annual Great BIke Ride Across Iowa will end in Davenport.

At the annual RAGBRAI announcement Saturday, organizers said riders will start in Onawa, Iowa and ride 428 miles to the Quad Cities.

Throughout the week they'll stop in Denison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney, Iowa City and then Davenport.

City Officials have not said where in Davenport the route will end, that will be announced in the future.

The final day of RAGBRAI also falls on Bix 7 Saturday.

