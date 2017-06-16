Davenport city staff on board with COSTCO development

Davenport city staff have officially said they are on-board for a potential COSTCO development.

The upcoming Planning and Zoning Commission meeting agenda includes a one line summary of the staffs' stance.

"Staff recommends the Plan and Zoning Commission forward Case No. REZ17-04 to the City Council for approval," reads the brief statement.

This recommendation was released, as expected, on Friday, June 16. But, it comes after some concerns expressed by residents and even Commission members.

"The best laid plans show that the flow of traffic should be smooth," said Commission Member, Susan Lammers. "But reality is, living here and timing of lights and everything else like that, you get back up."

This was just one of the people that has spoken out about the main concern, traffic. A traffic study done by COSTCO shows the store's peak hours do not line up with peak hours for traffic.

But some residents, like Jerry Ludden, are skeptical.

"It's busier from noon til two than it is in the morning, or at the rush hour," said Ludden. "They're going to shop, they're going to eat, that's a commercial district. So, really the idea with them not being open until ten isn't necessarily that big of a deal, I don't think."

The city staff are on board, but now the Planning and Zoning Commission are set to make their own recommendation. That decision is expected to be made at the Tuesday, June 20 Commission meeting.

After the Commission makes their decision, the potential development moves on to City Council.