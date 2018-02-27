Davenport convict sentenced to 22 months for 2017 escape

A 24-year-old Davenport man is going back to prison for nearly two years after he escaped from a Davenport Residential Re-Entry Center last year.

According to court records, in 2012, Darrell Anthony Rice was sentenced to 70 months in prison because of a federal arson conviction. In December 2016, he was transferred to the Davenport Residential Re-Entry Center to serve the remainder of his federal sentence. His discharge date was set for June 1, 2017.

On February 6, 2107, Rice left the facility without authorization, removed his GPS device and escaped. He was found on April 19, 2017, in Davenport after being arrested on state drug charges.

On February 23, 2018, United States Chief District Court Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Rice to 22 months in prison as the result of his plea of guilty to escape from a federal facility.