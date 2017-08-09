Davenport council advances Costco rezoning request to final reading

Costco put in a rezoning request to develop 17.888 acres of land just off 53rd Street north of Davenport Fire Station 8.

Jerry Ludden has been at every discussion on the topic since the cooperation held its first neighborhood meeting before a rezoning request was submitted.

Tonight, August 9, he reiterated to council members his biggest concern.

“To put more stress from this project on 53rd street really is illogical,” he said.

Traffic has been at the forefront of many citizens concerns since the city announced Costco’s interest in the land back in April.

But tonight, city staff advised alderman 53rd Street can handle the traffic any traffic Costco will bring.

“Gary Statz, our traffic engineer, has reviewed it, as he does with all the traffic studies, and he is fine with the recommendations,” said Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

Not included in the study, according to Spiegel, was the opening of Veterans Memorial Highway.

“And that's OK,” she said of the project not being factored into the traffic count. “That's a good thing that we'll have an entire new roadway system, an east west connector, that will be able to alleviate some of the traffic.”

Also noted Wednesday night was an upcoming road project.

“We have secured just under $8 million federal grant, from the federal DOT, for long-term improvements to 53rd Street,” said Ald. Jason Gordon.

The project will reconstruct the street from Brady to Elmore Circle and is expected to begin within the next year and a half.

“So long-term I think that improves traffic flow on 53rd street,” Gordon said.

In addition to these projects, plan and zoning added a condition. It stated at some point an east west road be built behind the store connecting it to Elmore Avenue.

The idea is something people like Ludden have been asking for all along.

“We’ve spend millions of dollars to complete Elmore Avenue out to Jersey Ridge,” he said. “It’s a beautiful, wide road, with left turn lanes already installed, and we just feel like that's where the entrances and exits to this Costco project should go.”

But Ald. Kyle Gripp believes the condition is unnecessary.

“I think the idea is that it was a compromise to try to handle traffic,” the alderman-at-large said. “If anything's going to alleviate the traffic concerns on 53rd it would be the planning of how we're going to reconfigure 53rd when it’s redeveloped here in a few years.”

Other issues surrounding the conditional road include, who would pay for it, what it would look like and how its non-existent timeline could impact future development projects.

“It seemed like Costco wasn’t really interested in it, I’ve heard some neighbors who are concerned about cut through traffic that would be going through residential neighborhoods, and from a city standpoint it’s a considerable cost that personally I don’t want to bear,” Gripp said.

Gripp says the discussion of a new road in that area might be more suitable for future developments.

“It might be better discussed when we’re talking about the residential development that it looks like will go in north of Costco,” Gripp said.

Council has the option to get rid of the condition for Costco’s zoning request which Gripp says he and others plan to pursue before its final reading.

“Next week it appears to me that we will probably make a motion to take that stipulation out of there,” Gripp said.

