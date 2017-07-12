Davenport council approves contract for 76th Street extension

A road project that's been talked about for years in Davenport has the green light. City Council on Wednesday, July 12th conditionally approved the contract for the 76th Street extension project.

The north-central area in the city is seeing growth in both industry and housing. The last count a few years ago showed about 4,200 vehicles travel on 76th Street each day. It was about the same for Division Street. Making the corridor connection so that 76th extends from Northwest Boulevard all the way to Brady Street is expected to ease some of the congestion and spur even more development.

"You get Sterilite and the new plant that should be opening later this fall going out there that's just going to increase the amount of traffic," Wayne Buchberger, CEO of Hardi North America, Inc.

"It means expansion. It's a great growth opportunity for us. The idea is to provide another opportunity to keep semi-trucks off of Division Street and off of kind of your daily, everyday streets," said Alderman Kerri Thompkins.

The more than $3.7 million project is primarily funded by grants through the Federal Highway Authority as well as the state's RISE program. There's no timeline available on when work could get underway or how long it might take to complete. The contract city council voted on with Valley Construction is subject to approval from the Iowa Department of Transportation as well.