Davenport council removes road condition from Costco rezoning

The City of Davenport has removed a condition from the Costco rezoning request.

Wednesday night, August 16, city council removed condition B which required an east-west road be built north of the Costco site at some point.

There were no guidelines on what the road would look like, when it would have to be built and who would pay for it. Costco expressed concerns over moving forward with the project if that condition were in place at a Committee of the Whole meeting on August 2. At that time aldermen echoed concerns with the lack of a timeline and uncertainty as to who the cost would fall to.

Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission put the condition on the rezoning ordinance after numerous neighbors, and some members, raised concerns over traffic congestion on 53rd Street.

However, council members feel that the condition is unnecessary.

Veterans Memorial Highway was not a part of the traffic study presented for the project. That road will be completed in 2018, and aldermen indicated they believe it will help with traffic flow.

Wednesday night, a motion was made to take that condition off of the ordinance. It passed unanimously.

The request’s final consideration will be read next Wednesday, August 23, at the city council meeting. It will appear as a discussion item.

The project has been a hot-topic in Davenport since it was announced in April. Watch the video for a look back at its progression.

