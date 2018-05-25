Davenport couple arrested after keeping daughter locked in a room for a year

Two adults from Davenport are in jail after police say they were neglecting an adult woman with intellectual disabilities.

Davenport police were called to the 1700 block of Jenna Drive on Thursday in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers found a man and his wife were involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

56-year-old Eugene Harris told police his wife, 47-year-old Kimberly Williams was keeping her intellectually disabled adult daughter locked in her room at all times. Harris also told police the daughter was drinking water from a toilet. Harris was urging his wife to take her daughter to the doctor for several days but she refused to take her.

Harris took police upstairs to a locked bedroom and told police that is where Williams' daughter was located. Police had to unlock the door that was locked from the outside and found a woman sleeping on a mattress on the floor. Police say the room contained the mattress, a dresser containing bed sheets, a broken television and a broken dresser.

Police found another locked door that led to a bathroom. After police unlocked the door they found soiled adult diapers in the bathroom. The room smelled strongly of urine and feces according to police.

The daughter was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from her living conditions.

According to police, Harris said his wife, Williams, would keep her daughter locked in the room at all times. Harris said he has lived in the home for approximately a year and other than two days out of the year, the daughter has lived in the locked room.

Police say the daughter had no access to call anyone for help if she would need it. Harris said he would be given directions from his wife to bring the daughter water bottles and food.

Harris and Williams are both being held on $100,000 bond. They're both being charged with Neglect or Abandonment of Dependent Person.