Davenport daycare provider accused of child endangerment

A Davenport woman is facing charges of child endangerment involving injuries to two infants that were once in her care. Police issued a warrant for 44-year-old Amy E. Smith and she was released on bond on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

Police say she was providing day care in her home for a baby who suffered acute injuries on April 26, 2017. She faces four separate charges from that day, one for each injury found on the baby including a broken wrist, broken arm, broken leg and a fractured rib. That baby had to be hospitalized.

The other charge stems from another infant said to have been injured in her care in November of 2015. Police learned of that child's injuries during the investigation.

In that case, police records say the baby had multiple bruises to the face and head and cuts her eye, on her mouth and on her wrists. Police say Smith said the injuries occurred from the child pushing a milk crate across the floor and falling, hitting her eye. But police say the baby was seen by a doctor and the doctor called it a child beating.

Smith was released on bond. She appears in court for an arraignment on Oct. 5, 2017.