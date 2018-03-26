Davenport detectives investigating after armed robbery Sunday

Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 25 just before noon, police responded to the 1700 block of West Kimberly Road, the SNS Mart in reference to an armed robbery.

According to the release, one suspect entered the store while displaying a handgun and demanded money from the worker. The suspect is described as a black male just under 6'0" with a bandana partially covering his face.

The suspect was able to flee the scene with undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported and detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.