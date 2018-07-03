Davenport discusses Main Street Landing, Citibus, Youth Summit

Davenport City Council is expected to approve phase II of the Main Street Landing project.

The multi-phase plan will transform Davenport’s riverfront. Phase I began Monday. They are transforming a parking lot between Brady and Perry streets into a flexible event space. The new space will provide parking as well as support for other activities along the riverfront including food trucks.

Phase II will concentrate on streetscaping, lighting and concrete paving along the riverfront. Council is set to approve phase II next week along with an application to the BUILD program. It is a grant assistant program through the U.S. Department of Transportation which would help enhance infrastructure near Main Street Landing.

“Our put to the DOT is that a quality of life amenity, the size and nature of Main Street Landing, not to mention the community has been looking forward to the past few decades, will help propel that as well as accentuate the transportation infrastructure repairs that will happen as well,” said Clay Merritt with Davenport Public Works.

Also discussed on Tuesday night, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said they are still looking for input on how to combat youth violence.

In mid-June, he hosted two sessions for the public to come give input on how to get Davenport's youth on the right path. Now he is asking anyone who has not yet shared their ideas to contact the city.

“If you have a neighborhood group or individuals who were unable to attend that larger summit session, we've got about six of [smaller ones] scheduled, different ones, so please let us know,” Klipsch said. “Call the office we'll come to you. You don't have to necessarily come to us.”

The mayor says in late July or early August the city will release what they learned from these various meetings. Then they will start working on a concrete plan to show what they are going to do about juvenile crime.

The city is also set to pass a new Citibus schedule. Starting Aug. 6, the shuttle will make stops at the Kraft Heinz and Sterlite plants north of I-80. Citibus says this will increase ridership and promote job growth.

