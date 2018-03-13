Davenport driver injured after hitting dump truck

On March 13, 2018 at approximately 10:21 AM, the Scott Emergency

Communications Center received a call for a two vehicle accident near 301 East Front Street in Buffalo, IA.

The Scott County Accident Investigation reported a blue 2005 Mercury Mariner, driven by a 19 year old male from Davenport, was traveling west on Front Street. The Mercury crossed all four lanes of traffic, crossing the double yellow center lane divider and struck a dump truck head on. The dump truck was driven by a 58 year old male from Blue Grass. The driver of the Mercury was transported to Iowa City with unknown injuries via MedForce. The driver of the dump-truck was treated and released on scene.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Buffalo and Blue Grass Fire Departments, Medic, Department of Transportation, DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement and MedForce all responded to the accident. This accident remains under investigation.