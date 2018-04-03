Davenport family safe after early morning house fire

An early morning house fire is being investigated in Davenport after a fire broke out before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Leclaire Street.

There was a family in the home at the time of the fire but were able to escape the home safely when fire crews arrived.

Two cats were rescued from the home and they are expected to be okay.

No injuries have been reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.