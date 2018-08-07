Davenport couple stunned when massive limb crashes into home

Bailey Lewis was soaking in her bathtub shortly after midnight when the unbelievable happened.

“I didn’t know what was happening at first as sparks were flying and loud popping and cracking noises were being made,” Lewis said.

“The walls were shaking and the ceilings started raining plaster and wood down on me in the bathtub.”

A massive tree branch had fallen onto – and into – her east Davenport home.

Bailey’s husband, Jay, was jolted from a sound sleep to find his wife “crawling on the floor covered in plaster from the ceiling falling in on her.”

“We have no clue why it fell,” Jay said, adding that he was told by MidAmerican Energy that the limb that crushed part of his home weighed thousands of pounds.

“An electrical fire broke out just outside our house in our yard and we were told to evacuate immediately,” Bailey posted Tuesday on Facebook.

Bailey, Jay and their four pets all managed to escape the house unharmed, but Bailey says their home has sustained so much damage they cannot live there for now.

“We definitely have a long road ahead of us and we will be staying in a hotel for a while until things get repaired.”