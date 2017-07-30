Davenport farm wows kids with educational open house

An annual celebration for a couple on a farm in was held in Davenport on Sunday. The Ewoldts held their 9th annual farm open house.

Kids were able to climb on the farm equipment, while their parents could learn more about farming with the Ewoldts and their friends.

Columnist writer Jennifer Ewoldt said the open house started a year after she began writing, so her readers could see what she was writing about.

"I love to see the kids and how much fun they're having. It's great to meet people too and hear that they're reading my column and hear that they're learning about farming, that always makes it feel a little bit better. Everyone just has a really great day, when they come out here and we're happy to have them."

In addition to the farm equipment, cowboys were out on horses, as well as a hayrack ride.

Sunday's turnout was the biggest they've had since they started nine years ago.

