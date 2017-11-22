Davenport father and son plead guilty to bank robbery

Kevin and David Denney pleaded guilty to bank robbery in federal court on Friday, November 17.

The father and son were arrested on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 and charged in connection with three credit union robberies.

Police say 33-year-old David Denney of Davenport pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery and one of conspiracy for the following robberies: Ascentra Credit Union, 1515 W 53rd St. from August 11, 2016; and Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St, from November 18, 2016 and March 28, 2017.

59-year-old Kevin Denney of Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one of conspiracy.

The men are awaiting sentencing.