Davenport fire crews on scene for storage unit on fire - UPDATE

UPDATE 9:44 a.m.: Our Chief Photographer on scene says multiple units seem to be affected by the fire. Crews were called to QC-Storage: Mini Self-Storage units in Davenport shortly after 8:30 Thursday morning.

He was told by a Davenport police officer that it looked worse on the other side of the property, but he's not able to get to the other side.

We are still working to gather more information, stick with us on our news app for the latest.

ORIGINAL 9:18 a.m.: The Davenport Fire Department is currently fighting a fire at a storage unit on 76th Street.

The call came just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

We do have a crew on scene and will be updating this story as soon as more information becomes available.