Fire crews in Davenport will hold a controlled burn at 10 a.m. Friday.

Cattails near W. 53rd St. and Northwest Blvd. are preventing the drainage way from functioning properly. According to the city, re-grading and seeding will take place as weather allows.

People inside any homes or businesses near the burn may see or smell smoke. Despite firefighter efforts to prevent it, it's recommended that anyone with smoke allergies or asthma keep their windows closed.