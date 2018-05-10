Davenport firefighters respond to massive structure fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a powerful structure fire in the 700 block of West 6th Street.

The two-story structure near Gaines street appeared to be fully engulfed at 3:30 a.m.

Multiple KWQC viewers say the fire was visible across the Mississippi River in Rock Island, Illinois.

Smoke from the fire could be smelled inside KWQC's studios located 7/10 of a mile away.

Firefighters could be seen attacking the flames from the ground and by ladder.

KWQC has learned the structure is vacant.

This story will be updated as details become available.